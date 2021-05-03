Citadel (CTL) Price Down 54% This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. One Citadel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Citadel has a market capitalization of $102,801.46 and $340.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Citadel has traded 54% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 228.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

