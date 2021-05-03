Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,839 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,140.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 145,660 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 139,160 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,864 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $756,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

