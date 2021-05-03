Citigroup Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $73.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.59% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.08. 13,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,110. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

