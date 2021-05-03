Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $73.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

Shares of ACHC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.09. The company had a trading volume of 719,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

