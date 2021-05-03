Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,185 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Citigroup worth $125,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,735,643. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $150.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.44.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

