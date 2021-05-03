Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth about $235,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Booking by 0.7% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 3,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 89.1% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 9.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,466.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,385.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,142.65. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

