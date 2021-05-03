Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,664 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Micron Technology by 368.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $86.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The stock has a market cap of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

