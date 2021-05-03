Clarius Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in General Electric by 2.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 129,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 7.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth about $263,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

