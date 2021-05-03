Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $541.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.64 million. On average, analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CCO opened at $2.51 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.60.

Several research firms recently commented on CCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

