ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 529,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ClearSign Technologies by 871.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLIR opened at $4.78 on Monday. ClearSign Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $147.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

