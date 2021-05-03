CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

NYSE CNO opened at $25.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.81. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $11.64 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 7,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 86,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 59,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 2,700 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $69,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

