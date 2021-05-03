CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $15.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $72,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 69.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

