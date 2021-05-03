Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $236.89 Million

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $236.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.28 million and the lowest is $229.50 million. Coeur Mining reported sales of $154.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year sales of $918.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900.00 million to $938.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $932.00 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $976.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Noble Financial downgraded Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $8.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

