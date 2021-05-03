Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading 5.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) rose 5.2% on Monday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $10.50. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coeur Mining traded as high as $8.52 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 41,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,623,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial lowered Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

