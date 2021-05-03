Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $75.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.27. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 397.37%.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,050 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $62,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $323,403. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,136 shares of company stock valued at $629,485 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

