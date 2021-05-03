Colliers Securities Comments on Brightcove Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brightcove in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

BCOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $585.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

In other news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,681,000 after buying an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

