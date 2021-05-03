Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 56,613 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.15.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $56.77. 483,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,972,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market cap of $260.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

