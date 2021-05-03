Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229,746 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.
Comcast stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.72. 286,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,972,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.21.
In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
