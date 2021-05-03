Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $80,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.23. 27,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,205. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

