Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.57.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $224.25. 50,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

