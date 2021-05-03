Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,737 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $40,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 1,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.24.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $197.28. The company has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.