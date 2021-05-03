Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,996 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $64,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $43,535,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in Adobe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,564 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $505.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,593. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.00 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,836 shares of company stock worth $7,093,673. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.