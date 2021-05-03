Comerica Bank Has $54.03 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,826 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN traded down $2.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.08. The stock had a trading volume of 107,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $105.45 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,267 shares of company stock worth $44,227,676 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

