Comerica Bank Purchases 43,741 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 151.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

MDY stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $500.30. The company had a trading volume of 50,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

