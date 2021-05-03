Comerica Bank Purchases 8,509 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 501,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $37,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 47.9% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $492,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Oracle by 81.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 571,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $40,094,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.54. 273,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,485,403. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The company has a market capitalization of $220.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,508,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,882,810 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

