Comerica Bank Sells 25,935 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 391,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $51,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,105. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.81. The company has a market cap of $177.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

