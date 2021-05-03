Comerica Bank Sells 4,530 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $31,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $6,369,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.82 on Monday, hitting $288.66. 11,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,255. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $280.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $172.76 and a 52 week high of $292.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.81.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

