Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $45,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,036 shares of company stock valued at $37,929,889 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.15 on Monday, hitting $226.17. 98,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,782,549. The firm has a market cap of $208.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $155.08 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

