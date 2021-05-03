Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Commerzbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 10.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.17.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

