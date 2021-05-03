CommunityGeneration Price Up 8.4% This Week (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One CommunityGeneration coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. CommunityGeneration has a total market capitalization of $242,919.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00064084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.15 or 0.00276552 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $664.04 or 0.01146659 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00715978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.43 or 1.00005913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Coin Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork . The official website for CommunityGeneration is www.cgen.network

Buying and Selling CommunityGeneration

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommunityGeneration should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommunityGeneration using one of the exchanges listed above.

