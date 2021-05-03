Comparing ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN)

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ASE Technology and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASE Technology 5.39% 11.06% 4.20% Kopin -37.11% -51.37% -33.08%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ASE Technology and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASE Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kopin 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kopin has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 63.50%. Given Kopin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than ASE Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASE Technology and Kopin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASE Technology $13.56 billion 1.33 $570.40 million $0.25 33.24 Kopin $29.52 million 25.42 -$29.51 million ($0.37) -22.22

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Kopin. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ASE Technology has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of ASE Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Kopin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Kopin on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions. It also provides advanced packages, such as flip chip BGA; heat-spreader FCBGA; flip-chip CSP; hybrid FCCSP; flip chip package in package and package on package (POP); advanced single sided substrate; high-bandwidth POP; fan-out wafer-level packaging; SESUB; and 2.5D silicon interposer. In addition, the company offers IC wire bonding packages; system-in-package products (SiP) and modules; and interconnect materials, as well as assembles automotive electronic products. Further, it provides a range of semiconductor testing services, including front-end engineering testing, wafer probing, logic/mixed-signal/RF module and SiP/MEMS/discrete final testing, and other test-related services, as well as drop shipment services. Additionally, the company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, financing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

