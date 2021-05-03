Compound Hits Market Cap of $4.14 Billion (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. During the last week, Compound has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and $425.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $816.52 or 0.01412338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

