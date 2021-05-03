Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $66.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect Computer Programs and Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CPSI stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $442.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

