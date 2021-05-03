Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $39.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

