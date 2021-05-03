CONMED Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) – SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for CONMED in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $140.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.50. CONMED has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $146.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3,523.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 40.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 4,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $578,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,396.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johonna Marie Pelletier sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,884.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,333 over the last 90 days. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

