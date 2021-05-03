Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CEO Sells $6,536,345.13 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:STZ traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $243.02. 972,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.70. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $559,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 389,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,725,000 after acquiring an additional 30,933 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 484.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.