Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden Sells 6,517 Shares

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $243.02. The company had a trading volume of 972,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,449. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after acquiring an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,565,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.