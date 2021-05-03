Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $240.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.86. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.53 and a fifty-two week high of $243.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.