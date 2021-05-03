Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.64. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 2,454 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.70.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 219.81% and a negative net margin of 230.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

