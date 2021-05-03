Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

NYSE CLR opened at $27.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.