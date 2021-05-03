CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $4.70 million and $25,400.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005679 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00074353 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,617,120 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

