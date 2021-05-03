Contrasting ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) & Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Eagle Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Eagle Bancorp pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and ACNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Bancorp $455.33 million 3.75 $142.94 million $4.32 12.36 ACNB $87.73 million 2.73 $23.72 million N/A N/A

Eagle Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ACNB.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Bancorp and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Bancorp 28.94% 10.81% 1.32% ACNB 16.45% 8.97% 0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Eagle Bancorp and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eagle Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential downside of 26.04%. Given Eagle Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eagle Bancorp is more favorable than ACNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Eagle Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp beats ACNB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking services; and other services, including cash management services, business sweep accounts, lock boxes, remote deposit captures, account reconciliation services, merchant card services, safety deposit boxes, and automated clearing house origination, as well as after-hours depositories and ATM services. Further, the company offers insurance products and services through a referral program. The company serves sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and individuals, as well as investors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated twenty banking offices comprising 6 in Suburban Maryland, 5 in the District of Columbia, and 9 in Northern Virginia. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

