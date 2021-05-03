Contrasting Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) & Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) and Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Eargo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zimmer Biomet $7.98 billion 4.64 $1.13 billion $7.87 22.61 Eargo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zimmer Biomet has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Zimmer Biomet and Eargo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zimmer Biomet 1 2 16 3 2.95 Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00

Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus price target of $167.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.66%. Eargo has a consensus price target of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.46%. Given Zimmer Biomet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Zimmer Biomet is more favorable than Eargo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Zimmer Biomet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zimmer Biomet and Eargo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zimmer Biomet 0.52% 10.07% 4.93% Eargo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Zimmer Biomet beats Eargo on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products. Its products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Zimmer Biomet Holdings was founded by Justin O. Zimmer in 1927 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

