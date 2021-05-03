CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.33

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 1257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $610.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.94.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

