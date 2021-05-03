Cornichon (CORN) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,768.00

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, Cornichon has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cornichon coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $2,768.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.00280391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.73 or 0.01181058 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00030241 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.47 or 0.00734478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,247.57 or 0.99763286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 18,586,143 coins and its circulating supply is 18,343,889 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cornichon is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Buying and Selling Cornichon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cornichon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cornichon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cornichon using one of the exchanges listed above.

