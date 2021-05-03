Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.80.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.29. Corning has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

