Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 729,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Costamare alerts:

Shares of CMRE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 848,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.26 and a beta of 1.85. Costamare has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.87 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.80%. Analysts forecast that Costamare will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.