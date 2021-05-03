CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Sells $922,909.86 in Stock

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.03, for a total transaction of $922,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $858.91. The stock had a trading volume of 182,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,859. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $604.96 and a one year high of $952.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $864.08 and its 200-day moving average is $875.30.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 target price (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.27.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

