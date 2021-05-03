CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for CoStar Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price target (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $941.27.

CSGP stock opened at $854.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $604.96 and a 12-month high of $952.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $861.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $875.59. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.69 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.