Coursera, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on May 10th (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera’s (NASDAQ:COUR) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 10th. Coursera had issued 15,730,000 shares in its IPO on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $519,090,000 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During Coursera’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on COUR. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of COUR opened at $44.70 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp purchased 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

